In anticipation of partnering with the city on a joint employee wellness clinic, the Sun Prairie School Board on Monday Oct. 14 approved a new health maintenance organization (HMO) option for district employees.
Janet Rosseter, Assistant Superintendent of Operations for the Sun Prairie Area School District, said the item was a follow-up to the Sept. 30 joint meeting of the Sun Prairie City Council and the School Board where the concept of a collaborative employee health and wellness clinic was discussed by both bodies.
As the employee clinic discussion has progressed, Rosseter said, representatives from Dean/SSM approached the district with an additional HMO plan option that could be offered.
In a report to the board, Rosseter and Chris Sadler, the district’s Director of Human Resources, said the option may be a welcome alternative for some SPASD employees and would pair well with the clinic model being proposed later in October.
The main differences between the HMO already offered to SPASD employees and this plan option are: Lower premium costs, higher out of pocket expenses and higher co-pays for services and prescriptions.
“The higher out of pocket costs are significant and copays are higher, however, an employee may see the savings in the premium as beneficial for their life situation, and we feel pairing this option with a possible clinic model where copays will be little or no cost may meet the needs of some of our employees,” Sadler and Rosseter wrote in a memo to the school board.
The HMO option, which will be available for SPASD employees on Nov. 1 when open enrollment begins for local health plans in Wisconsin, will not cost the district any additional money.
While most board members seemed receptive to the new option, Board Vice President Tom Weber said, “To me, you’d be crazy to take this plan.”
Board member Carol Albright, however, said she was happy with the options available and could see how it might appeal to younger employees who don’t use health insurance a lot.
Weber said he didn’t think the option was that different for a difference of $50 per month, but he would vote for it to allow the offering for district employees.
Even though three members were absent from the meeting, the remaining four board members unanimously approved the HMO offering.
Parent seeks no separation
A parent of a Class of 2023 student asked the board to consider a different student migration plan. He said he attended the Oct. 7 meeting where a handful of parents showed up.
John Langhans questioned the wisdom of splitting the Class of 2023 as part of the student migration plan, saying that class had already endured accelerated math and the change in the health curriculum. He said splitting the class up goes against the spirit of community present in Sun Prairie’s schools.
Langhans said he said not sure that a lot of people knew about the migration open house, which was held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Sun Prairie High School — just before the Sun Prairie Area School District’s annual meeting on Oct. 7.
“I’m not sure that the parents and the seniors of this class truly understand that this is coming this quick,” Langhans told the board.
He said he’s been hearing from people that there is “no way” the district would allow a class split to impact the senior class.
“I don’t think the information is out there — I don’t think the understanding is out there on how this is going to affect this class,” Langhans said.
The Sun Prairie School Board is set to consider the student migration plan as part of its Oct. 28 meeting agenda. In anticipation of that discussion, the board approved revisions to Policy JC, School Attendance Areas (K-7) and Procedure JC-R, School Attendance Areas and Boundary Changes.
Hispanic Heritage Month Resolution OK’d
Board members approved a resolution in recognition of Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 being Hispanic Heritage Month (read the resolution with this article online at sunprairiestar.com).
The resolution, authored by board member Bryn Horton, notes the recognition became a month-long commemoration in 1988, with the Sept. 15 start chosen to acknowledge the Independence Day anniversaries of five Latin American countries that declared independence in 1821: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Additionally, Mexico declared its independence on Sept. 16 and Chile on Sept. 18.
Before voting to approve, Albright suggested next year, the district offer the resolution in both Spanish and English.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.