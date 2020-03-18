Free meal sites in Sun Prairie community

These meals started Wednesday, March 18.
Please visit www.sunprairieschools.org/di…/distance-learning/meal-service for more information and a list of sites offering meal services throughout the community.
We'd like to thank the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, the Sunshine Place, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Sun Prairie Community Schools, Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators, the YMCA of Dane County, and the Colonial Club Sun Prairie.
If you are interested in helping, donate money or donate nonperishable food. Guidance from the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry: http://www.sunprairiefoodpantry.com/
