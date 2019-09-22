The Sun Prairie Fire Department on Tuesday, Sept. 17 received $9,875 from a Firehouse Subs grant at the Sun Prairie Firehouse Subs location at 390 S. Grand Ave.
SPFD will use the grant to purchase a cutter to assist with rescuing patients in motor vehicle accidents and a thermal imaging camera to assist in locating individuals inside of structures during fires.
Capt. Becky Gruber from SPFD accepted the grant and thanked the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for its generous contribution.
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations.
Through the non-profit 501©(3), Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $44 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico, including more than $714,000 in Wisconsin.
Each Firehouse Subs restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $2 donation to the Foundation.
Donation canisters on register counters explain the non-profit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar.
All funds raised benefit the foundation.
The foundation is also the beneficiary of a Charitable Sales Promotion where Firehouse of America (FOA) will donate a sum equivalent to 0.11% of all gross sales with a minimum donation of $1 million through Dec. 31, 2019.
To donate to the foundation online and support Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.