The Sun Prairie School Board on Monday Oct. 28 voted to accept three new school names and two new mascots effective at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
The district’s existing high school will be known as Sun Prairie East High School, and the new high school, to be constructed south of Highway 19 near Grand Avenue, will be known as Sun Prairie West High School.
Sun Prairie West High School’s mascot will be the Wolves. Sun Prairie East High School will retain the Cardinals as its mascot, although that decision was made at the beginning of the naming processed and previously announced by the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD).
Board members approved the new named after voters in April approved a $164 million referendum to build a second high school, reconfigure its upper middle school to serve grades 6 through 8, construct a new Ashley Field and make other facility upgrades.
Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, which will be converted from serving grades 8 and 9 to a 6-8 middle school, will be renamed Central Heights Middle School and its mascot will be the Huskies.
Nominations for the new school mascots and names were obtained through an extensive community survey process in August and early September. A district naming and mascots committee then narrowed the list and invited students and staff in the sixth grade and above to make their selections in a survey that closed in October.
Sun Prairie High School East and Sun Prairie High School West were the runners-up for the high school names. Hilltop and Hillcrest were the other finalists for the middle school name.
The wolverine and the bulldog were the runners-up for the second high school’s mascot, and the hornet and the owl for the Central Heights mascot.
The announcements were made during a three and one-half hour Sun Prairie School Board meeting held in the council chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. Student committee members on the mascot committee helped make the announcement in a style reminiscent of the game show “Family Feud,” using the words, “Survey Says” to announce the winners.
The committee also made color recommendations to be considered as part of logos being developed by Birch + Wolf LLC.
