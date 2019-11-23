The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation is set to hire an executive director to boost fundraising efforts.
The part-time new hire will come onboard as the foundation starts its capital campaign for a library expansion project.
Consultants, hired by the Sun Prairie Library Board, recommended that the foundation focus on recruiting board members, increasing donations and recognizing donors.
The Sun Prairie Library Foundation endowment recently hit a milestone with over $1.4 million in assets. The endowment’s interest helps fund the Dane County Dream Bus Bookmobile. Hoopla digital services and other library expenses.
The hiring of a foundation executive director, officials say, will reduce the reliance on volunteers who organize and market special events and solicit donations. The Library Foundation also has a 10-hour a week administrative assistant.
The foundation executive director will work 20 hours a week and be paid $25,0000-$30,000 per year, according to Sun Prairie Public Library Director Svetha Hetzler. The library board, Friends of the Sun Prairie Library Board and the foundation will fund the position.
The city council on Tuesday Nov. 19 approved a memorandum of understanding between the city, the Sun Prairie Public Library, the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation and the Friends of the Sun Prairie Library, to hire the executive director for a three-year contract.
The foundation is celebrating its 20th year and has plans for a March 14, 2020 spring gala at The Loft at 132 to thank supporters.
