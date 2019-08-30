In this July 30, 2019, photo, Sandra Swint, right, campus security associate for Fulton County School District and Paul Hildreth, background, the district’s emergency operations coordinator, work in the emergency operations center at the Fulton County Schools Administration Center in Atlanta. Artificial Intelligence is transforming surveillance cameras from passive sentries into active observers that can immediately spot a gunman, alert retailers when someone is shoplifting and help police quickly find suspects. Schools, such as the Fulton County School District, are among the most enthusiastic adopters of the technology.