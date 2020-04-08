A 26-year-old Sun Prairie man was arrested Monday for breaking into a Town of Lodi home.
Andre Z. Wallace was booked into the Columbia County Jail on tentative charges of criminal trespass to dwelling, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and violation of a state health order.
On Monday, April 6 at 4:46 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unknown male, later identified as Wallace, attempting to break into the caller’s residence in the Town of Lodi. Deputies reported the male had forced open a locked screen door and had left prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy located the male in the area and he fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Wallace was taken into custody.
