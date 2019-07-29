Here’s your child’s chance to write and produce their own videos by joining the one-of-a-kind KIDS-4 program starting August 1.
In KIDS-4, students are trained in many areas necessary to create their own television programs: Cameras, lighting, sound, directing, producing, writing, editing, as well as animation. While students work with adult staff, their creativity is unfiltered and their work is entirely their own.
By creating their own media messages, students become smarter and more critical consumers of others’ media messages.
Students enrolled in KIDS-4 work after school once a week in “crews,” and their work airs on KIDS-4, a 24-hour public access station as well as on kids4.tv.
In 2016, thanks to the launch of 103.5 The Sun, radio production was added to the KIDS-4 curriculum. KIDS-4 is also dedicated to teaching students to work on location covering live events. This gets students involved and engaged in their community.
KIDS-4 crews for the 2019-20 school year will start in mid-October and will run through the end of April.
Registration for new crew members opens on August 1. KIDS-4 Registration is available online at www.kids4.tv/kids-4/. KIDS-4 will host an open house on Tuesday, August 6 from 4-6 p.m. On that day, interested students and families will get the opportunity to tour Sun Prairie Media Center and meet the KIDS-4 staff.
The final deadline for registration submission is on September 13, however, registration numbers are limited for this program. Contact the Sun Prairie Media Center to reserve your child’s spot in the 2019-20 KIDS-4 crews at kids4.tv or by calling 608-837-4193.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.