The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is taking a look at safety at Highway 151 and Windsor Street, confirming alders’ concerns for the crash-prone site.
Motorists failing to yield to oncoming traffic, WisDOT reports, caused crashes at the intersections, with 34 reported within five years, according to the most recent data. People were injured in more than half of the crashes. The Sun Prairie Police Department has ranked the intersections in the city’s top five most dangerous in recent years.
WisDOT officials are studying the intersections and will have a report this month on how to make it safer.
There is currently a left-turning green arrow traffic signal during peak traffic volumes. The city wants the DOT to install a flashing left-turn yellow arrow to alert drivers that they must yield to oncoming vehicles.
Alders, concerned over safety, asked WisDOT to review the intersections.
