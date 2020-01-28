A Sun Prairie man who police say was found holding a knife against his throat after a high speed vehicle chase is being charged in the October 2019 incident.
Shawn David Jacob, 39, was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court last week with attempting to flee/elude an officer.
On Oct. 19, 2019, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department received a “Green Alert” that Jacob may be suicidal and was in the Lake Wisconsin area. A “Green Alert” is used by law enforcement for missing veterans who have service-related health conditions.
Sheriff’s deputies used cell phone pings to locate Jacob’s Ford F150 truck on a dead-end near Harvey Road. The truck fled when deputies turned on their light and sirens and accelerated to 90 mph. The chase ended when the Ford truck pulled over at the junction of State Highway 22 onto US Highway 51. Deputies directed the driver, later identified as Jacob, to exit the vehicle. Sheriff deputies reported Jacob got out of the truck and had a knife in his right hand near his throat, according to the criminal complaint.
After shouting something that was unclear to the deputies, Jacob then got back into his truck and drove off south on U.S. Highway 51 into Dane County, the criminal complaint states. Dane County officers set spike strips for Jacob’s vehicle and he was pulled over near DeForest and taken into custody.
Jacob has not yet been scheduled for a Columbia County Circuit Court hearing.
Jacob plead guilty to knowingly violating a restraining order, on Sept. 9, 2019, in Dane County Circuit Court. He is scheduled for a Jan. 31 Veterans Treatment Court Hearing.
The Veterans Treatment Court is a voluntary diversion program for veterans prosecuted for a crime. Criminal justice and veterans service professionals provide an individual treatment plan for the veteran who have mental health and/or substance abuse issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.