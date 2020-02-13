Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) is announcing an upcoming grant opportunity for nonprofit organizations that may be at risk of being targeted for a terrorist attack due to their ideology, beliefs, or mission.
The Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) is a federal grant administrated by WEM that provides support for nonprofit organizations that meet certain criteria. This funding opportunity can be used on security-related activities, such as planning, exercises, training, contracted security personnel, and the acquisition and installation of security equipment.
Applicants must be able to demonstrate that their nonprofit organization is at risk for a terrorist attack due to ideology, beliefs, or mission. They must also be able to provide a written vulnerability/risk assessment that identifies security gaps within their organization, along with detailed information about the specific threats, the vulnerabilities that exist and the potential consequences if action is not taken.
While the application for the FY20 grants is not yet available, we do anticipate it will be soon. The program has a very short window for applications to be submitted and WEM encourages anyone interested in this opportunity to view the a FEMA webinar at https://centurylink.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1281124&tp_key=9b7f903a9f
WEM staff will hold also hold a telephone briefing for organizations interested in the grant opportunity, where they will detail the application process. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying can register for more information at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/WIDMA/signup/14269
Read more about the NSGP at https://dma.wi.gov/DMA/wem/grants/nonprofit-security-grant
