Parking on one side or both sides of Gerald Avenue — that is the question.
The residential street on the city’s east side has been a topic of debate since the street was narrowed from 33 feet to 29 feet during 2019 reconstruction to allow for parking and sidewalks on both sides.
Since then, residents have complained about safety and parking issues along the street when athletic events are held at the Sacred Hearts School.
But alders have been stymied in finding a solution.
A proposal to restrict Gerald Avenue parking to one side was sent back to Public Works Committee after Committee of the Whole members failed to approve it. Alders asked for another chance for residents to weigh in.
On Tuesday night, a dozen residents showed up at the Public Works Committee meeting, eager to give feedback. Some were in favor of restricting parking, some opposed, and others thought motorists would just ignore the restrictions.
But Gerald Avenue resident Doug Maughan had another idea.
“In a perfect world, I would like to see Gerald Avenue one way,” Maughan said at the Feb. 11 Public Works Committee meeting.
He said that would help with pedestrian safety near the curve at Gerald Court when kids are being picked up and dropped off.
District 2 Alder and Public Works Committee member Bill Connors offered another idea.
“The solution that would work best is to have a time machine and go back and not make the stupid decision the council made to narrow the street so much,” Connors said. “But we insisted on putting sidewalk on both sides and narrowing the streets, so here we are.”
He said the council should have only approved sidewalk on one side. The city’s ordinance calls for sidewalk installation on both sides of a new or reconstructed street.
After getting feedback from residents at the meeting, and from city staff, an option to make Gerald Avenue one-way will be reviewed and brought back to the Public Works Committee.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant encouraged residents to be patient.
“Based on the variety of opinions here, we are going to probably disappoint half of you, and please half of you,” Guyant said, “but we will do the best we can.”
