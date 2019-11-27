Sun Prairie police are investigating a report of shots fired between two vehicles near the Main-O'Keeffe intersection on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Sgt. Ray Thomson of the Sun Prairie Police Department said at around 6:10 p.m., Sun Prairie Police Officers in the area of West Main Street and O’Keeffe Avenue in the City of Sun Prairie heard the sounds of shots fired.
Thomson said Sun Prairie Police Officers determined that the occupants of a vehicle shot at a second vehicle. Both vehicles were traveling on West Main Street.
Thomson said at this time the SPPD has been unable to locate either vehicle, any vehicle struck by gunfire, or anyone reporting an injury as a result of this incident.
Police closed West Main Street between O’Keeffe and Highway 151 for about one hour while this incident was being investigated.
The SPPD is actively investigating this incident; individuals with information about this incident are asked to contact the SPPD's non-emergency Dispatch Center number at 608-837-7336.
