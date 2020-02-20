Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS) FFA has had classroom visits from hunting dogs, K9 police dogs, and Canine Companion assistance dogs. March brings the start of the Alaskan Iditarod Sled dog race.
We will be learning about nutrition, animal welfare and vet care while following the mushers across Alaska through Iditarod.com. Lizards, rats, rabbits, and guinea pigs have also been part of the curriculum and visited our classroom.
The sixth annual North Bristol Sportsman’s Club Field Day was another success. Students spent that Friday working on Hunter and Bow hunting certification skills. Students also had the opportunity to skin various furbearers, set traps, and learn about making different types of sets to successfully complete their Trapper education certification.
Students will again be attending the Midwest Horse Fair and go trail riding for a day in Mauston. Students will also have the opportunity to learn about both small and large animal care while studying and visiting some local farms and the UW Meat and Science Lab in Madison.
Every Wednesday night our Cardinal Heights FFA group meets after school. We have a meeting, discuss an agriculture topic or do a “hands” on activity. These activities have ranged from archery, trap setting and dance lessons to having a vet show us ultrasound videos of cattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.