Mayor Paul Esser goes to Washington....on the Badger Honor Flight

City of Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser is used to shaking hands but when thousands greeted him when he stepped off the Badger Honor Flight on Nov. 2 he admits he was overwhelmed.
They just all wanted to say thanks to that 18-year-old kid who joined the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War era. It’s something that Esser said was long time ago but has made a mark on his life in some ways.
“I learned about self-control and that I could not just be this stupid kid,” Esser said. “I had to make it on my own merits.”
Being shoved 24/7 into the military with people from different backgrounds and interests was also a skill-building experience.
“I learned how to get along with people and that has been invaluable,” Esser said.
It’s a good talent that’s helped him get elected Sun Prairie mayor for four terms, most recently in 2015 and from 1987-1990.
An immature kid
Enrolled in University of Wisconsin-River Falls in the mid-60s, Esser described himself as a “doofless” immature freshman with no clear direction.
“I wasn’t being serious about school,” he remembered. “I was having a good time and not doing anything worthwhile and I realized I was just wasting my time.”
The draft was hanging over Esser’s head, so he contacted the draft board and told them to move up his name—it wasn’t because he really wanted to be in the military, but because it was inevitable.
In March 1965, Esser headed by train to Louisville, Kentucky for basic training at Fort Knox. The experience confirmed what he thought about the military.
“The military prides itself in remaking you in their model,” he remembered. “They take away your comforts, your clothes, your hair. You wake up when they tell you to, eat when they tell you to, and go to bed when they tell you to. I rolled along with the process, I didn’t fight it, but I didn’t like it.”
The teen had college level science and math, so the Army assigned Esser to train as a radio receiver repairman. With satellite technology just in its infancy, the U.S. Army’s communication structure relied solely on radios.
Esser was transferred to Fort Monmouth in New Jersey and could have taken a Monday through Friday job as an instructor on the base with the perks of weekend leaves to New York City, but he turned it down.
“I was wanted to see the world,” Esser remembers.
He got shipped to Okinawa, Japan and was assigned to the “Triple 9” signal support mobile unit that could be ramped up wherever was needed. Esser said there wasn’t need for the unit then and there was no threat of him going to Vietnam, like the Marines that cycled in and out of Okinawa.
Esser just took in the experience, being on a U.S. Army base and visiting the enlisted clubs that had the best beer selection.
“We were just young guys, footloose and fancy free,” Esser remembers.
A new perspective
When Esser was discharged from the Army he went back to U.W. River Falls, where he met his wife Carol, and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
On campus, Esser saw a different perspective of the Vietnam War as he walked past protestors on his way to class.
“While I was not in league with them in the values that they represented, I was not angry with them either because they were doing what was absolutely right,” Esser said. “If someone didn’t rein in the United States government they were going to keep scooping up people and send them to Vietnam.”
It’s estimated that 3.4 million Americans were deployed to the southeast Asia during the Vietnam War era, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Esser thinks about his own mortality when he visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and wonders if a slight shift—going to Officer Candidate School or not volunteering to be drafted earlier— would have landed him in Vietnam.
“To see those names of men just like me, there but for the grace of God, go I,” Esser said. “It always moves me and I wonder if some of the guys who I went through basic training with have their names up on that wall.”
It’s been more than 50 years since Esser was discharged from the military, but being on the Badger Honor Flight brought back some memories.
“Being with people who have the same life experiences as me and sharing that camaraderie is becoming increasingly more important to me,” he said.
Esser, who has four children, brought his daughter Carla along as his guardian on the Badger Honor Flight. During mail call, they both opened up letters and cards from friends and family. Esser was particularly touched by the ones from school kids and people who didn’t know him.
The Badger Honor Flight was a long delayed welcome home for Esser but one that he appreciated.
“I was honored by all the people who volunteered and supported us,” said Esser, who also described his experience when the Sun Prairie School Board honored veterans on Nov. 11. “Those people had no personal connection to us but they were giving of themselves that day—I was so impressed with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.