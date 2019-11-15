A 57-year old man was found by Sun Prairie Police in a field early Thursday morning in frigid temps after he drove off the road and wandered away from his vehicle.
Police say the man suffered from a medical event and was found around 3:48 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 near a new housing development off of O’Keeffe Avenue.
Police found a vehicle running in a field with the door open and no one inside. A thermal imaging drone was used to find the man lying in a culvert. Temperatures ranged between 19-25 degrees Thursday morning.
The man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police said there was no evidence of foul play.
The man’s family reported they had last heard from him Wednesday afternoon.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department helped with the search.
