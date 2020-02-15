Sun Prairie’s new Metro express bus service is averaging a little over hundred trips a day, higher numbers than city officials expected.
Route 23 reported 9,311 trips since it began late August. The commuter bus service loops between Madison and Sun Prairie during peak hours, Monday through Friday.
It’s the city’s first venture and Metro and city officials say they are feeling good about the preliminary rider data.
“We’ve ended the year in a pretty good spot and hopefully, we can pick up more riders,” Sun Prairie City Planner Philip Gritzmacher told the Transit Commission on Monday.
Gritzmacher said Metro officials are impressed with the performance of the route.
The city had set a conservative goal of 75 rides per day for budget reasons, Gritzmacher said.
Passenger revenue brought in $12,780 (unaudited) for 2019. A little over a half were cash fare or booklet riders and 44 percent of riders used employee and student passes from Madison College, Edgewood College, Meriter, the City of Madison and Dane County. Gritzmacher said an audit later this year will confirm farebox revenue and the city’s costs. The majority of funding for the service comes from state and federal transportation aid.
Feedback from riders has included requests for earlier routes to get to work before 7 a.m. and later routes after 5:30 p.m. People are also asking for weekend service and special event rides to UW football games, Gritzmacher said.
City and Metro officials see the potential for more riders.
“I think that there are still people who are feeling out the service, seeing if it will work for them, and giving it a shot,” Gritzmacher said at the Feb. 10 Transit Commission meeting.
While city officials are optimistic with preliminary ridership numbers, there have been issues over higher-than-expected costs.
Metro surprised the city in November letting it know it will cost $11,500 more to operate the bus route in 2020. The increase came after the 2020 city budget was set. Gritzmacher said negotiations with Metro over the increase are pending.
The city’s park and ride construction at O’Keeffe Avenue and Reiner Road topped out at $527,364. Original estimates were $300,000 but city officials said the quick timeline to get the project done before Metro service started and other design changes bumped the price up.
Gritzmacher said the park and ride lot is complete with security cameras recently installed. Bike racks will be coming in March and landscaping will be done later. Future amenities could include restrooms, bike trailhead signage, a bike repair, and tire air stand and drinking water fountain, Gritzmacher said.
Local bus survey
The city is getting set to survey Sun Prairie residents on a need for local city bus service.
Transit Committee members gave a preliminary OK on Monday to contract with the University of Wisconsin- River Falls for the survey. The city wants feedback on establishing pick-up and drop off spots and times for circular local bus service.
The city also eyed a contract with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, but picked UW-River Falls because it offered better access to survey low income and minority households. The city is interested in offering people a $1 pre-incentive to complete the survey. Gritzmacher said data shows that will boost responses from lower-income households.
The survey is still in the works with the city getting help from the Madison Area Transportation Planning Board (MPO) on the format, Gritzmacher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.