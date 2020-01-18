Police aren’t releasing any information on the missing 56-year-old Columbus man whose body was found in the Crawfish River.
Daniel Martinelli was reported missing to the Columbus Police Department around 8:11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29. Police report that Martinelli was last seen leaving a downtown Columbus business on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 a.m. Martinelli’s body was found in the Crawfish River on Monday, Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m.
Martinelli was last seen leaving the MP’s Town Tap in Columbus, according to a missing poster that was Martinelli’s family.
Columbia County Medical Examiner office confirmed that the preliminary autopsy of Martinelli has been completed but a full report has not been released.
Columbus Police Department Lt. Darrell Ward said no other information is being released on Martinell’s death and the investigation continues.
If anyone has any information on the case, contact the Columbus Police Department at (608) 623-5919.
