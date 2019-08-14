Sun Prairie’s Eli Iselin (holding check) attended the special recognition luncheon at the Radisson Hotel on March 27 hosted by the Sauk Trails Optimist Club and with him Lieutenant Jimmy Ahn of the Madison Fire Department (left), Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis (second from left) and Eric Salzwedel (right) of the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin. Iselin, a burn survivor, received a $1,000 grant to attend firefighting school.