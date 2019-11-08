The City of Sun Prairie on Nov. 8 announced the appointment of Reuben Sanon as the city’s Communications & Diversity Strategist.
The role, in the City Administrator’s Office, offers the opportunity to accelerate the City of Sun Prairie’s progress in both areas.
Sanon will begin his tenure with the city on Monday, Nov. 11. He is a graduate of UW-Madison and has significant experience in strategic communications and community engagement work.
Sanon has also served on various committees dedicated to ensuring diversity and inclusion. He's also a past communications intern for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and a past current affairs intern for Voice of America, among other roles.
During the next several months, Sanon will be meeting with city departments and community organizations to continue developing strategies and collaborative opportunities to enhance the city’s communication efforts with the public and achieve its diversity and inclusion goals.
“We are confident Reuben will be a valuable addition to our community," remarked City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer. "Communications and diversity are important to the City and we are pleased to have his expertise.”
