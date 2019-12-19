Capping another year of progress on several fronts, the full Dane County Board will meet for the last time in 2019 Thursday, Dec. 19 to consider a key resolution aimed at reducing flooding within the Yahara River basin.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in Room 201 of the City-County Building at 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in downtown Madison and is open to the public.
“We’ve accomplished so much this year, from protecting our lakes and lands for future generations to addressing racial justice and pursuing fairness in our criminal justice system,” said Board Chair Sharon Corrigan (District 26, Middleton). “I also want to thank my colleagues on the Board for their many hours of service. Local government can only function with dedicated individuals who commit their time and effort. We’re fortunate to have that here in Dane County.”
One resolution before the board Thursday involves hiring a contractor to begin dredging operations on the Yahara River. A report on lake levels released earlier this year concluded that removing blockages in the river’s main channel was needed to help move water through the Madison chain of lakes more quickly to reduce shoreline flooding.
The resolution calls for contracting with Dredgit Corporation of Houston, Texas for $3.2 million to remove bottom sediment in the channel section between Lake Monona and Lake Waubesa.
“This dredging contract is a critical first step to address lake level issues in the County,” said Supervisor Chuck Erickson (District 13, Madison), who chairs the Dane County Lakes and Watershed Commission.
Also Thursday, the Board will consider a resolution to move forward on the long-awaited reconstruction of County Highway BB (Cottage Grove Road) from the I-39/I-90 bridge to Sprecher Road.
The project is a joint effort between Dane County and the city of Madison. The County’s share is not to exceed $1.2 million, according to the resolution.
Other items before the board include:
• A new one-year agreement between Dane County and the Building & Construction Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin. The bargaining unit covers all full-time and regular part-time carpenters, electricians, painters and steamfitters employed by the County. The agreement includes a 2.17 percent increase in the base wages for bargaining unit employees.
• A new one-year agreement with the Dane County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. The County employs approximately 400 full-time equivalent employees in this bargaining unit. The agreement calls for a 3 percent across the board pay increase.
• Two contracts for work on the jail consolidation project. One is with Mead & Hunt for $6.9 million for consulting and design services related to the extended project timeline, new building design, location, additional bid package and required sub-consultants. The other is with Gilbane Building Co. for $4.3 million for additional consulting and construction management services.
The full meeting agenda is available at https://dane.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=643911&GUID=3F6D5A4C-FA3D-43C0-9AA2-EDF9EC9EFA39.
The 37-member, nonpartisan Dane County Board of Supervisors represents the needs and welfare of all residents of Dane County, and sets policy for county operations in the areas of human needs, infrastructure, criminal justice, the environment and county finance. The board meets twice monthly at 7 p.m. in Room 201 of the City-County Building.
