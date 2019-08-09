Join the Colonial Club for Brat Bash from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 on the Colonial Club grounds at 301 Blankenheim Lane.
The Colonial Club, in cooperation with Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie, will be selling brats, hot dogs, chips, soda or water. Brats cost $3 each, all beef hot dogs $2 each and chips, soda or water cost $1 each. Individuals may drive up, place their order right from their vehicles and receive it on the spot.
New this year: Zimbrick employees will be offering free delivery of brats or hot dogs to Sun Prairie businesses ordering a minimum of 10 hot dogs or bratwurst. Businesses can order online at colonialclub.org/bratbash or call 608-837-4611 to place their order.
All proceeds will be donated to the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center’s activities and programs department, which offers senior citizen programming for Sun Prairie and northeastern Dane County.
From its origins as a social outlet for seniors in Sun Prairie, to being a comprehensive provider of social services for people age 55 and over, the Colonial Club has evolved during the past 50 years to meet the emerging needs of older adults.
Serving communities throughout northeastern Dane County, the Colonial Club offers adult day care, on-site and home-delivered meals, in-home supportive care, case management services, educational opportunities, exercise classes, activities and trips.
For more information, go online to colonialclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.