Starting Wednesday, March 18, capacity on Metro Transit buses will be limited to 15 passengers plus the driver.
If you are a rider who is at a high risk of severe illness, please avoid using public transit. High risk individuals include people 60 years or older, people with underlying health conditions, people with weakened immune systems, and women who are pregnant.
If your normal bus is full, please call the City of Sun Prairie Planning Department at 608-825-1107 or email pgritzmacher@cityofsunprairie.com and the City of Sun Prairie will make arrangements to have another bus dispatched to you.
In addition, starting Monday, March 23, Metro Transit will be reducing service to follow Saturday schedules 7 days per week, with the addition of commuter service on weekdays - including Sun Prairie’s Route 23. This service modification will continue until further notice.
Finally, Metro will also be selectively increasing the number of buses on routes with high ridership in order to meet the demand while still maintaining a max capacity of 15 riders per bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.