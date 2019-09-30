U.S. Second District Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan will hold the second of six town halls throughout the district in Sun Prairie beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 in the Community Room at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, located at 300 E. Main St.
Pocan will hold six town halls during the next two weeks in Wisconsin.
The town halls are opportunities for Wisconsinites to ask Pocan questions regarding legislation facing Congress, discuss the Trump Administration’s actions on a number of issues, and address current events.
Following brief opening remarks, Pocan will take questions from members of the community in attendance.
The town halls are open to the public and no RSVP is required. The list includes:
ROCK COUNTY TOWN HALL -- Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m. in the Edgerton City Council Chambers, 12 Albion St., Edgerton.
IOWA COUNTY TOWN HALL -- Thursday, Oct. 3, at 3:30 p.m. in the Dodgeville City Council Chambers, located at 100 E Fountain St., Dodgeville.
SAUK COUNTY TOWN HALL -- Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. in the River Arts Center Gallery (Sauk Prairie School District) located at 105 9th St. in Prairie du Sac.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY TOWN HALL -- Monday, Oct. 7, at 3:30 p.m. in the Townsend Center Community Room, located at 190 N. Judgement St. in Shullsburg.
GREEN COUNTY TOWN HALL -- Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the New Glarus Village Hall Community room, located at 319 2nd St. in New Glarus.
