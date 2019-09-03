Two public hearings in September will allow the public to weigh in on departmental requests for funding in Dane County’s 2020 budget.
The first, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in Room 201 at Warner Park Community Recreation Center, which is located at 1625 Northport Drive, Madison. The first hearing will address the Department of Human Services budget request.
The second, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 in Room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 MLK Jr. Blvd, Madison, will address all departments except the Department of Human Services.
The departmental budget request hearing is being held by the Dane County Board of Supervisors, while the hearing on the Department of Human Services budget request is held jointly by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and the Dane County Board of Supervisors, with the county Long Term Support Committee, the county Human Services Board, and the Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors also in attendance.
“These hearings are a great opportunity for the public to weigh in on Dane County’s priorities as we begin the 2020 budget process,” said Supervisor Sharon Corrigan, Chair of the Dane County Board of Supervisors. “We are eager to hear what is important to the community as we go into the next year.”
The hearings begin promptly at 6 p.m. The meetings will begin with an overview of departmental budget requests, presented by department staff. Then testimony from the public will be taken.
Persons whose disability or child care responsibilities prevent them from testifying later in the hearings may present their comments immediately following the department overview. Each person presenting at the hearing will be limited to three minutes of testimony.
Individuals who have questions regarding the hearings are encouraged to contact the County Board Office at 608-266-5758.
The 37-member, nonpartisan Dane County Board of Supervisors represents the needs and welfare of all residents of Dane County, Wisconsin, and sets policy for County operations in the areas of human needs, infrastructure, criminal justice, the environment and County finance. The Dane County Board meets twice monthly at 7 p.m. in Room 201 of the City-County Building.
