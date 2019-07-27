McFarland State Bank recently announced several staff promotions, including the promotion of Lori Miller to retail lead/universal banker at the bank’s Sun Prairie office.
“The level of talent we have within the bank is exceptional,” said Michael Moderski, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are pleased to recognize these employees. Their level of knowledge and commitment to giving their best to customers every day is what helps set McFarland State Bank apart.”
Established in 1904, McFarland State Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank with more than $500 million in assets; learn more online at www.msbonline.com .
