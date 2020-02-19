The City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department is hosting a second open hiring event from 1-4 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Westside Community Service Building, located at 2598 W. Main St.
The city hosted a similar event last year.
Applicants are invited to stop in for an instant interview and to learn more about each seasonal/limited term employee (LTE) position SPPRF is hiring.
The department is hiring for seasonal positions, most June–September, with some openings for additional months, with pay rates ranging from $8- $15/hr., or $20/game for Umpires.
The SPPRF is also hiring for the following positions:
• Family Aquatic Center Cashier, ages 14+
• Family Aquatic Center Lifeguard, ages 16+
• Water Safety Instructor, ages 16+
• Recreation Enrichment Program Assistants & Instructors, ages 16+
• Recreation Sports Program Assistants & Instructors, ages 16+
• Summer Camp Staff, ages 16+
• Softball Umpires, ages 18+
• Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Office Assistant, ages 18+
• Parks Maintenance, ages 17+
Applicants should bring their ID with them for check in (a driver’s license, student ID, Social Security card or passport are accepted). Free child watch is available while applicants interview during the Open Hiring Event.
For more information, call the SPPRF at 608-837-3449 weekdays during regular business hours.
