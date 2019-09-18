The City of Sun Prairie and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host an upcoming blood drive on Friday, Sept. 27. Area residents are invited to join the lifesaving mission of blood donation and schedule an appointment today.
The Sun Prairie Municipal Building, located at 300 E Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie, will host the blood drive in the Community Room from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the Blood Drive leader, Brenda Sukenik, at 608-837-2511.
The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in the Sun Prairie community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most people will need blood in their lifetimes.
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999. The app lets you schedule appointments, view your blood type and results of your mini-physical, and track your donations.
