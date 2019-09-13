Kwik Trip expanded online ordering and delivery on EatStreet to many of its stores in Madison and surrounding cities, making it that much easier to get Glazers, Cheese Mountain Pizzas and more than 400 other items.
The news comes on the heels of a delivery pilot test Kwik Trip and EatStreet launched Aug. 1 at 1421 Monroe St. in downtown Madison.
“The response has been overwhelming from our loyal customers and that meant one thing: We needed to expedite the launch of delivery at other Kwik Trip locations,” said David Jackson, Kwik Trip’s digital marketing and loyalty manager.
The two Wisconsin-based companies came together after years of customer inquiries wondering when Kwik Trip would launch delivery. To celebrate, the two companies are offering free delivery for the new locations through Sept 23.
These stores now offer online ordering and delivery in the area:
7502 Mineral Point Road, Madison
1434 Northport Drive, Madison
3528 E. Washington Ave., Madison
2538 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison
4825 American Parkway, Madison
3153 Maple Grove Drive, Madison
6519 Century Ave., Middleton
105 E. Broadway, Monona
2599 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie
In coming weeks, EatStreet plans to also launch delivery for Kwik Trip in Eau Claire, Janesville and Wausau.
“It’s clear customers want Kwik Trip delivered to their doorsteps, and EatStreet is going to make sure it’s the best experience possible – every time,” said Matt Howard, EatStreet CEO and co-founder. “Customers in our hometown of Madison have enjoyed delivery for dozens of restaurants, and the addition of more Kwik Trip locations is only going to make it that much better.”
One of the largest independent online and mobile food ordering and delivery services in the U.S., EatStreet was founded in 2010 by three college students. EatStreet is now in over 250 cities nationwide connecting customers to more than 15,000 restaurants. EatStreet is a privately held company with more than 1,000 employees based in Madison. For more information, visit eatstreet.com/press.
Kwik Trip is a family-owned company that serves customers with more than 660 convenient, clean retail convenience stores and also produces more than 80 percent of the products featured in the stores supplied by its own commissary, bakery, dairy and distribution center located in La Crosse.
