The Sun Prairie City Council on March 31 appointed Terry McIlroy and Bob Jokisch as District 1 and District 2 alders, respectively.
McIlroy replaced Emily Lindsey, who resigned abruptly effective March 17; and Joskich replaces former city council president and District 2 alder Bill Connors, who resigned effective March 3.
Alders chose both McIlroy and Jokisch after a tightly constrained time frame executed by Mayor Paul Esser in an effort to minimize the time in the council chambers due to social distancing guidelines. Candidates waited in the hallway outside the council chambers and watched as each candidate made their presentation individually for three minutes. A 15-second prompt let candidates know when their time was about to expire.
Esser announced before the meeting began that one of the District 2 candidates — Bradley Templin — had withdrawn from consideration. That left Jokisch along with Heather Barkholtz, and John Holmes as remaining candidates.
Jokisch recently retired as a senior policy advisor for financial aid and student success from the UW System Administration, but volunteers as a tutor through the Schools of Hope program. He ran unsuccessfully for the Sun Prairie School Board in 2019.
“As a resident of the City of Sun Prairie for 25 years, I am interested in serving my community and representing the residents of District 2 on the Sun Prairie City Council,” Jokisch wrote in his application.
Jokisch, like others in consideration for the position, appeared remotely. Joskisch appeared by video chat while another District 1 candidate, Brian Berninger, appeared by phone.
Alders chose McIlroy unanimously on the first round of voting for the District 1 vacancy over Berninger, IT junior systems administrator for a Madison law firm Kyle Utech and American Legion Post 333 commander Richard Barden.
A North Street resident, McIlroy is currently retired. She was co-owner and vice president of ProAdSpec from 1991-2017 and has also worked as a service representative for Ameritech from 1972-1991.
McIlroy has extensive experience serving on library-related boards. Mayor JoAnn Orfan appointed her to serve on the Sun Prairie Library Board. She has served as library board president as well as president of the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation. She was active with the Sun Prairie Public Library’s Capital Campaign. She also was a member of the Friends of the Library’s Construction Committee and Recognition Committee.
She was appointed to the South Central Library System Board of Directors by former County Executive Kathleen Falk. She also served four consecutive years as chair for the Sun Prairie Library Foundation’s fundraising Book’n It Run.
Other past involvements include serving on the Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan Ad Hoc Committee after being appointed by Mayor Joe Chase, and serving as vice president of the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce. She also served as Flags of Freedom Parade Chair from 1992-94.
Currently, McIlroy is a member of the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum Board, and served on the Downtown Task Force charged with reviewing and recommending a plan for the Bristol-Main intersection stemming from the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie. Her current community involvements include being a member of the Sun Prairie Optimist Club and serving as a “cookie queen” for the annual Downtown Sun Prairie Christmas Tree Lighting.
City Clerk Elena Hilby swore in McIlroy in person and Jokisch remotely at the same time.
Esser asked McIlroy to make the motion to adjourn the council meeting, with Jokisch seconding the motion.
