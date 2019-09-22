Susan Thomson, Action COACH of Madison, will present a Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce seminar showing participants the proven system on how to grow their business by taking it through the six essential steps: Mastery, Niche, Leverage, Team, Synergy and Results.
You can't have a business that works without you as the owner until you first have a business that works, and is both commercially viable and profitable.
Find out why most small businesses struggle and eventually fail, and what you can do about it during this Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce seminar from 7:30-9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Sun Prairie Utilities, 125 W. Main St. The seminar is free for Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce members or $15 for non-members.
For more information or to register, call the chamber at 608-837-4547.
