Although most highway construction has wrapped up for the year, Thanksgiving holiday travelers will still need to monitor the weather, watch for deer and deer hunters, and be prepared for the potential of heavy traffic along key travel corridors.
Traffic safety officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) expect peak travel periods to occur between noon and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and again on Sunday, Dec. 1, when hunters and holiday travelers return home.
“To help ensure a safe, enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday, we’re asking all motorists to buckle-up, watch their speed, be patient and alert,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “Officers with the Wisconsin State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be keeping an eye on traffic and assisting stranded motorists. Drivers who encounter stopped emergency vehicles with warning lights flashing are reminded to move over or at least slow down.”
For information on travel conditions and incidents, motorists can visit 511wi.gov or follow @511WI on Twitter.
Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) customer service centers will be closed during the holiday period from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday Dec. 1 and will re-open on Monday, Dec. 2. A variety of DMV services can be conducted online 24/7 at wisconsindmv.gov.
Highway projects that may impact travelers include:
• I-39/90 from Janesville to the Illinois state line and I-43 near Beloit. Motorists should be alert for lane shifts, crossovers and reduced speeds. North of that area, from Edgerton to Madison, three lanes are open in each direction.
• I-94 North/South from Racine County G to College Avenue in Milwaukee. Some ramps remain closed in the work zone. Check 511 and the project’s Get Around Guide if traveling in the area.
ReadyWisconsin: Watch road, weather conditions
With a winter storm expected to affect the busy Thanksgiving travel week, ReadyWisconsin is encouraging anyone traveling this holiday season to make sure they are watching the weather and accounting for it in their planning.
“Millions of people are expected to travel to see family and friends in the days ahead,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Dr. Darrell Williams. “Several may be getting on the road just as another round of snow and rain settle over Wisconsin, so it’s important to make sure you are ready.”
The National Weather Service is forecasting most of northern and northwestern Wisconsin could see 8-12 inches of snow between Tuesday evening and Wednesday, while southern portions of the state are expected to see rain or light snow.
If you are traveling, watch the forecast and check with 511 Wisconsin for the latest traffic and road conditions. This information, along with live traffic cameras and traffic alerts, can be accessed through a free mobile app or the mobile-friendly site http://www.511wi.gov.
For anyone traveling this holiday season, whether it be to a holiday party or for the ongoing deer hunting season, pack an emergency kit in your vehicle to help you stay safe in the event of a vehicle breakdown or if you get stuck in bad weather. Kits should include non-perishable foods, flashlight, extra hats, gloves and blankets. Make sure to also travel with fresh water.
“Whether you are traveling to visit family and friends, or you are hosting a celebration in your home, we want to make sure everyone has a safe and happy holiday,” Williams said.
For more tips on emergency preparedness at http://readywisconsin.wi.gov.
