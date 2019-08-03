Taste, see and experience many cultures at Sun Prairie’s first annual Multicultural Fair. This community event seeks to highlight the rich cultural diversity in Sun Prairie and bring the community together by providing opportunities to experience entertainment, food, music, dance, art and activities from around the globe.
Several community organizations and community members have come together to help plan the celebration, which will take place outdoors at Sheehan Park on Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. All ages are invited to attend and admission is free with food and arts and crafts available for purchase.
The Multicultural Fair will feature live entertainment and educational performances. The fair will include activities like free face painting and crafts for kids. There will also be food and artisan vendors, exhibitors, and various community partners and agencies at the event.
Local performers, vendors, logo designers sought
The fair is inviting local performers, vendors and exhibitors to take part in the Multicultural Fair to highlight the rich cultural diversity in Sun Prairie and bring the community together through food, dance, music, arts and more.
The fair will include family friendly activities like free face painting and crafts for kids.
The planning group is also looking to establish a logo to support marketing efforts of the event in future years. Sun Prairie area students who graduated in 2019 or are incoming middle or high school students are encouraged to participate and design a logo for the Multicultural Fair. The winning logo will be chosen by the community at the Multicultural Fair. The student whose logo receives the most votes will also be awarded a $250 prize.
Applications for the logo contest and those interested in performing, vending or exhibiting can be accessed online at https://cityofsunprairie.com/multiculturalfair. A schedule of events and a list of participating vendors, exhibitors and performers will be shared closer to the event on the event website and on Facebook at https://facebook.com/spmulticulturalfair.
The fair is an opportunity to bring the community together to share, celebrate and build awareness of Sun Prairie’s cultural and ethnic diversity. The fair is sponsored by the Bank of Sun Prairie, QBE, Youth & Families Commission, Palmer Johnson Power Systems, Hebl, Hebl & Ripp, Sun Prairie Utilities and the City of Sun Prairie.
For more information about the event, visit https://cityofsunprairie.com/multiculturalfair.
A schedule of events and a list of participating vendors, exhibitors and performers will be shared closer to the event on the event website and on the event’s Facebook page.
