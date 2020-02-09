2020’s final State of the City address, held in the Sun Prairie Public Library community room and scheduled Monday, Feb. 10 from 7– 8: 30 p.m., will feature specialized panel guests. These speakers will give an overview of key issue areas including senior services presented by Bob Power, transportation led by Colleen Hoesly and housing addressed by Olivia Parry. A question response period will follow the short presentations.
Citizens are encouraged to pre-submit questions via the online form found here: https://forms.gle/h2wD1RkhvRRqk6857.
The city’s newly created “Guiding Principles for a Thriving Sun Prairie” will also be unveiled. These will set the standard for both internal culture and practice as well as external expectation of service for the city.
An abbreviated version of the tax update information that the mayor traditionally delivers will kick off the event and a short video featuring Sun Prairie locals will be featured.
Light refreshments will be provided.
