The City of Sun Prairie will collect brush for all city-sponsored refuse routes during the week of Sept. 9, 2019.
Residents must have their brush placed properly at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Brush must be stacked neatly at the curb, piled no more than four feet high, with cut ends facing the curb. Other tips provided by the City of Sun Prairie:
• Residents should leave branches in long segments, as long as one person can handle. Do not cut into small segments.
• Brush should not be piled in a manner that affects motorist visibility, and should also be kept away from trees, signs, parked cars, mailboxes, fire hydrants, and utility poles.
• Do not put brush in bags, boxes, or trash containers — the city will not pick it up. Keep brush in back of curb.
• Materials greater than eight inches in diameter must be cut into manageable pieces, and kept separate from brush.
• Logs and branches four inches or more in diameter must be trimmed of all small branches. Materials less than one inch in diameter must be tied together in four-foot bundles, not exceeding 50 lbs.
• The City of Sun Prairie will not collect brush that is cut or trimmed by contractors. Contractors hired by property owners are responsible for removing material. Citywide collections are for brush and tree trimmings from a typical residential clean-up, not entire tree removals.
• Do not mix yard waste in with your brush pile. Brush less than one-quarter of an inch in diameter is considered yard waste.
• Keep brush free of wire, tape, or inorganic materials. The use of string/twine is OK.
Brush (sticks and branches) is collected curbside mid-April through mid-November. City employees use a brush chipper for all brush left at the curb. Once a neighborhood has been collected, crews will not return to that area until the next collection. The collections take place during the same weeks for the entire city.
Residents with questions should call the Sun Prairie Department of Public Works at 837-3050 weekdays during regular business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.