The 2019 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival kicks off Thursday, Aug. 15 with a parade beginning at 6 p.m. along West Main Street into downtown Sun Prairie.
The annual Sweet Corn Festival takes place from Thursday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Angell Park, which is located near the intersection of highways 19 and N on the city’s east side. More than 100,000 people from around the Midwest attend the event that serves approximately 80 tons of sweet corn during the weekend.
The annual festival includes a family entertainment stage, which includes attractions such as the Silly Science Show, the Monona Academy of Dance, the Amazing Mr. Magic, Sweet T and the Thomson Duo, the Sun Prairie Area Chorus, and more.
Children will enjoy maneuvering the Mega Obstacle Course, navigating Safari Land as well as playing mini-golf.
This year, the upper grounds features water balls, a rock wall and quad power jump, the annual Corn Fest Craft Fair, fresh corn sales, the beer shelter and more.
Live performances by Your Mom the Band on Friday night, Aug. 16, and Left on Sunset on Saturday night, Aug. 17, will provide adult entertainment in the beer shelter.
Steamed sweet corn
Steamed sweet corn is available Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18 only, from 12-7 p.m. for $8 per tote box or $2 per single ear.
Admission costs $1 and parking is $5 and includes admission.
Corn Festival buttons may be purchased on site for $1.50 and are valid for admission the entire weekend.
Carnival rides, games, helicopter rides, food and vendor booths are also highlights of the annual Sweet Corn Festival.
Special carnival attractions for children are wristband nights Thursday and Friday with unlimited rides from 6-10 p.m. for $25.
Wrap up Corn Fest with Midget Auto racing on Sunday evening beginning at 7 p.m. at Angell Park Speedway.
The Sweet Corn Festival is presented by the Sun Prairie Star, Sun Prairie’s newspaper, Gorilla Movers, TDS, Sun Prairie Utilities, Sun Prairie Tourism and Triple M, WOLX, and MIX 105.1.
For complete Corn Fest details, visit the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce website for complete details at www.sunprairiechamber.com.
