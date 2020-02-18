City launches election worker recruitment

The City of Sun Prairie has a goal to hire 100 poll workers to help with what could be record-breaking voter turnout this presidential election year.
Wisconsin’s spring election and presidential preference primary is April 7 and the general and presidential election is Nov. 3.
With four more polling locations added to the city, City Clerk Elena Hilby is encouraging everyone to do their part to help out.
Election workers issue ballots, register voters, monitor voting equipment and count votes.
It’s a chance to make some money, and more importantly, see the behind-the-scenes process of American democracy in action.
Potential applicants have to be at least 18 years old, be a qualified Dane County elector, and can read and write fluently in English, among other qualifications.
Pay ranges from $10.75 an hour to start up to $13.25 an hour for experienced poll workers. Election workers can also volunteer their time. Election workers are treated to pizza and snacks during their shifts. Three shifts are available: 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., 1:45 p.m.-close, and 6 a.m.-close. City officials say those on a closing shift are done between 9:30 p.m. -midnight, depending on what work needs to be finished.
Election workers also can pick which elections that want to work.
Election workers participate in paid training, usually an hour to an hour and a half, before Election Day. Hilby said the city is in the process of setting up online training to make it more convenient for election workers.
The majority of workers are needed on Election Day, but Hilby said some can help out in the three weeks leading up to the election. The more people the city can recruit, the more smoothly elections will go, Hilby said.
Deputy City Clerk Arrin Linzenmeyer said the city actively recruits high school students through election worker trainingsStudents can earn money or get school credit for their election work. Linzenmeyer said it’s a great way for students to get involved in government and help out their community.
City officials also want to get the word out to people who normally wouldn’t think about being an election worker, especially stay-at-home parents.
People who already have regular jobs are also encouraged to apply, city Deputy Clerk Jennifer Wood said.
Wisconsin law requires employers to give unpaid leave to employees who want to be election officials. State employees can get paid leave if they want to participate in elections.
Some City of Sun Prairie residents have served as election workers for decades, Linzenmeyer said, with many making friends and meeting their neighbors.
City election worker Scheree Krueger has been an election worker for more than eight years and she said he has gained a new appreciation for the effort and preparation of the local voting process.
Hilby said election workers become ambassadors of the American voting process, explaining and helping the community understand the integrity of the process.
The goal, Hilby said, is for election workers to be courteous, friendly and helpful. “We want to make sure that everyone who is eligible to vote is allowed to do so,” Hilby said.
To find out more about being a City of Sun Prairie election worker visit www.cityofsunprairie.com to download an application or call 608-837-2511.
