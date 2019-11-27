A plan to reshape the downtown July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion site at West Main and Bristol streets could bring a boutique hotel, apartments, retailers and push redevelopment southwest with a link to the new Ashley Field stadium.
If the city can attract developers to build it, the concept plan could bring more than 400 residents to the downtown area during multi-phased projects.
The mixed-use plan would include 4-5 story buildings with apartments, shops, and restaurants on the ground floor, as well as parking and urban green space.
Lane Street would be turned into a “Festival Street” that could close to vehicle traffic for special events and create a pedestrian connection from the new Ashley Field to downtown Sun Prairie.
Row houses and small-lot single-family city homes are also part of the proposed concept plan.
The Lakota Group represented the preferred concept and an alternative plan to Downtown Steering Committee members on Nov. 21.
The city hired the Lakota Group earlier this year to guide redevelopment at the natural gas explosion site that destroyed the Barr House Tavern, the Watertower Chop House, Razor Sharp Screen Printing, Glass Nickel Pizza, the Professional Building and a private home.
City officials said the plans would reshape the future of downtown Sun Prairie, with as much impact as the Cannery Square redevelopment that started in 2003-04 and brought apartments, restaurants and retail to the blighted industrial site.
“This would be comparable to the Cannery Square that transformed the downtown area,” said Scott Kugler, City of Sun Prairie Community Development Director.
Lakota Group consultants have met with residents, elected officials, business owners, including those whose businesses were destroyed in the natural gas blast, and gathered feedback at city events to see what people wanted to see downtown.
The concept plan is a bird’s eye view of the vision that the city can regulate redevelopment through zoning ordinances. Scott Freres, Lakota Group’s president and co-founder, said developers will now know what to expect when submitting plans to the city.
“This is a plan that captures the spirit of the community, of new and renovated and a link to our community and culture,” Freres said. “And to achieve this, there are certain benefits developers can get by creating that plan.”
The redevelopment plans include areas in the city’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District 8 with developers eligible for city TIF funding.
The preferred concept plan contains an option for a boutique hotel. The alternative plan replaces that with residential and commercial if a developer doesn’t come forward with a hotel.
Both plans have options for public parking lots and require developers to have 1.5 parking spaces per apartment unit.
Kugler said the redevelopment concept has a lot of unknowns at this point, including whether or not Sun Prairie Utilities will stay put or move—something that SPU officials are reviewing now—and cooperation with the Sun Prairie Area School District and its property at Ashley Field and Prairie Phoenix Academy.
“There are a lot of moving parts to this plan,” Kugler said.
The Lakota Group estimates 400-plus new downtown residents if the concept plan is built out—1.8 residents per unit. A future fiscal impact study would estimate job and tax base growth the redevelopment would bring to the city.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said the community is ready to see the vacant sites rebuilt.
“This intersection has now been like this for a year and a half and the community has expectations, it’s time we move on with this, so I think there is some urgency with this,” Esser said at the Nov. 21 Downtown Steering Committee meeting.
Adam Bougie, the owner of Glass Nickel Pizza, has plans to reopen his restaurant on the site where it was destroyed in the explosion.
“That’s the plan — to put Glass Nickel back in downtown,” Bougie told Downtown Steering Committee members last Thursday.
The city council, plan commission and school district officials will hold a joint meeting on Dec. 17 to review the plan. A public hearing is planned for mid-January before the redevelopment master plan is adopted by the city.
For more, go online to https://www.thelakotagroup.com/projects/sun-prairie-main-and-bristol-redevelopment-plan/
