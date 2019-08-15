Amerhart Limited has announced the addition of Sheri Hank as corporate counsel and corporate trainer.
As a member of Amerhart’s board of directors, Hank has played a key role in assisting with the company’s strategic planning efforts as well as legal and human resources matters.
In her expanded role, Hank will continue to help Amerhart navigate an increasingly complex commercial landscape as corporate counsel and lead key strategic initiatives as corporate trainer.
Prior to joining Amerhart, Hank spent five years teaching United States History, Government, and Law at DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She also brings extensive legal experience from several law firms and large corporations, including as senior attorney at Honeywell International and General Counsel at Jostens, Inc.
Hank has a law degree from UW–Madison, a master of education degree from The College of St. Scholastica, a master of theology degree from the University of Northwestern–St. Paul, and a bachelor of arts in political science degree from St. Norbert College.
“As a member of our Board of Directors, Sheri has been an incredible resource for Amerhart as we’ve grown in size and complexity,” said Mark Kasper, President and CEO of Amerhart. “In addition to her legal skills, we are excited to leverage her teaching experience to continue to expand our team’s capabilities.”
Based in Green Bay and operating from nine locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, and Missouri, Amerhart employs over 300 team members and serves a wide variety of customers throughout the building industry.
Amerhart has a location at 400 Marshview Drive in Sun Prairie.
Founded in 1940, Amerhart supplements its traditional building materials warehouse and distribution business with advanced, value-added manufacturing capabilities via its Wind Mill Slatwall Products division. Learn more at www.amerhart.com.
