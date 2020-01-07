The Madison/Dane County King Coalition recently announced the 35th Annual City of Madison & Dane County observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday will feature noted civil rights activist, author, and sociologist Joyce Ann Ladner. The City-County Observance will take place on Monday, Jan. 20 from 6-7:45 p.m. at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison.
Ladner’s life has been shaped through her firsthand involvement with the civil rights movement in Mississippi, including her work as a staff member alongside Bayard Rustin and other civil rights leaders that organized the March on Washington in 1963. As a teenager, she helped organize an NAACP Youth Chapter in her hometown, she was expelled from college for organizing a civil rights protest, and she was jailed for attempting to integrate an all-white church.
Ladner was a friend and worked with slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers, as well as civil rights pioneers Fannie Lou Hamer and Ella Baker. As a field secretary for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), she was on the front lines of most of the major civil rights protests of the sixties. She was on the stage when Dr. Martin Luther King delivered the “I Have A Dream” speech.
An eminent sociologist, Ladner was a pioneer in the study of the intersectionality of race, gender and class. Her book, Tomorrow’s Tomorrow: The Black Woman was the first book published in African American Women’s Studies.
This year’s observance continues the popular tradition of kicking-off with a “Freedom Songs Sing-in” from 5-5:45 p.m. in the Rotunda of the Overture Center. The City-County Observance will then take place beginning at 6 p.m. in the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater. The Observance will also feature presentation of the Madison-Dane County Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
Other events
MLK Community Choir -- The MLK Community Choir, led by one of Madison’s most noted music directors Leotha Stanley, will perform at the City-County Observance. Participation in the choir is open to all interested individuals. No registration or audition is required; interested individuals need only attend the two upcoming rehearsals.
Rehearsals will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 2019 Fisher St. in Madison.
Free Community Dinner -- The community is also invited to attend the King Coalition’s 33rd Annual Free Community Dinner, 4:30-7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 17 at the UW–Madison’s Gordon Dining and Event Center, 770 W. Dayton St., on the second floor.
More than 500 community members are expected to enjoy a meal with friends in Dr. King’s spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood. A free shuttle bus service will be available to and from the dinner. The route and time will be posted online at facebook.com/kingcoalition.
I Have a Dream Ball -- I Have a Dream Scholarship Ball, hosted by Women In Focus, raises money to provide college scholarships to deserving students. The festive evening will be held at the Monona Terrace, beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Visit womeninfocusmadison.org for more info.
The 36th Annual Urban League Youth Recognition Breakfast -- On Sunday, Jan. 19, beginning at 7:45 a.m., Edgewood High School, located at 2219 Monroe St. in Madison, will host nearly 200 students who will be recognized for outstanding academic accomplishments and community services.
Additionally, the 2020 Betty Franklin-Hammonds Scholarships will be presented, the Madison Metropolitan School District will announce the 2020 Mann Scholars, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will announce their 2020 Creative Writing contest winners.
Tickets are available for $10 online at www.ulgm.org/mlkevents or by calling (608) 729-1200.
Youth Call to Action -- The MLK Day Youth Call to Service will take place at the Madison Public Library on Monday, Jan. 20.
It will include free lunch, interactive workshops, a brief march around the capitol, and participation in the Freedom Sing-In at the Overture Center. Workshop topics will include youth volunteerism, history of the civil rights movement, the role of music in the civil rights movement, and more.
In addition to the King Coalition, the event is co-hosted by the City of Madison, Dane County, MSCR, Madison Out of School Time (MOST), Madison Public Library, United Way of Dane County, and the Urban League of Greater Madison. Pre-registration is required by emailing aschilcher@ulgm.org.
The King Coalition was established in the fall of 1985 as a community group to plan the official City of Madison and Dane County observances of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.
The coalition brings people from all walks of life together in the spirit of true brotherhood and sisterhood to commemorate the life and accomplishments of this renowned leader of the civil rights movement.
King Coalition events encourage the people of Dane County to reaffirm their commitment to building a just community from racial, religious and economic diversity.
