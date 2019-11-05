The Sun Prairie Area School District’s Ashley Field plan will be considered by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission as part of its Nov. 12 meeting.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said A public hearing will be held on a request by the SPASD for approval of a Planned Development District General Development Plan (GDP) to redevelop Ashley Field to serve as a multi-purpose athletic and event venue with on-site parking located at 220 Kroncke Drive.
Other items scheduled to be considered by the commission include:
• Outdoor, mini-warehouse storage requests. Semmann said a public hearing will be held on a request by Token Properties, LLC for approval of an amendment to the City of Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan.
The amendment seeks to change the land use classification for approximately 0.9 acres of land located at 6332 Portage Rd. in the Town of Burke from “Neighborhood Residential” to “Commercial Mixed Use”.
In addition, Token Properties is seeking approval of a request to rezone the property to Heavy Commercial to allow for outdoor storage use and the construction of two personal storage (mini-warehouse) buildings.
• New Habitat for Humanity request. Semmann said a public hearing will be held on a request by Habitat for Humanity of Dane County Inc.
The request seeks approval of an amendment to the Habitat for Humanity Addition to Prairie Homes Planned Development District General Development Plan (GDP) to increase the residential density by one home, at 1175 Vandenburg St.
• Fence request. Semmann said a public hearing will be held on a request by Anoop Kavumkara for approval of an amendment to the West Prairie Village Planned Development District General Development Plan (GDP) to allow six-foot tall fences on lots that abut Grand Avenue.
• Public improvement request. Semmann said the commission will consider a request by Bill Howe for an easement to place a fence and bollards on city-owned land located at 251 E. Lane St., for the purpose of screening and protecting outdoor mechanical equipment located along the west side of the building at 132 Market Street.
The Nov. 12 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting is scheduled to be held in the second floor Council Chambers of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main Street at 7 p.m.
More information on the Nov. 12 Plan Commission meeting items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at (608) 825-1107.
