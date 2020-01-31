Scam callers are continuing to plague the Dane County area in attempts to steal money from citizens unaware of their tactics, according to Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office received several calls Jan. 30 from concerned citizens who stated they had received a phone call from a person claiming to be Lt. Karls with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the complaints, the caller says he works for the warrants department and that there is a warrant for the person's arrest.
"This is a con that has been taking place for several years, with the scammers using different names, many of which are actual members of our agency," Schaffer said. "Typically they are able to make the number on the caller ID appear as an actual number used by the Sheriff’s Office."
Schaffer asked for the public's assistance to help the department educate about the methods of the thieves.
"As long as they are able to find victims, they will continue," Schaffer said. "Have a conversation about these telephone scams with your neighbors, your parents and your co-workers. No one is immune, and in some cases people have lost thousands of dollars."
Individuals who believe they’ve been a victim of this crime can report it by calling the non-emergency number of the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.
