The City of Sun Prairie will be consolidating from eight polling places down to one polling place for the April 7th Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary because of Election Official shortages resulting from COVID-19.
The city will be using Sun Prairie High School (SPHS), located at 888 Grove St., as the polling place.
Sun Prairie City Clerk’s Office staff have precautions in place for Election Day and have taken the following measures:
• Hand sanitizer will be readily available for Election Officials and voters.
• Face masks will be available for Election Officials.
• Gloves will be available for Election Officials.
• Plexiglass dividers are being built to be used at the Badger Book stations and the Ballot Table.
• Cleaning wipes will be used to clean surfaces hourly.
• Social distancing will be actively encouraged throughout the entire voting process.
• Sun Prairie Fire Department personnel will be assisting with crowd control and ensuring that social distancing guidelines are followed.
However, the Clerk’s Office urges voters in Sun Prairie to avoid going to the polls on Election Day and vote absentee instead, if possible.
“We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely,” City Clerk Elena Hilby said. “Absentee voting will greatly reduce crowds at polling places on Election Day, which will make social distancing much easier.”
Voters can request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them using MyVote.WI.Gov. Completed absentee ballots can be mailed to the Clerk’s Office or dropped off at the following locations:
• The Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E Main St., inside the drop box located in Main Street lobby;
• The Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W Main St., inside the drop box located in main lobby;
• Sun Prairie Utilities, 125 W. Main St., in the drive-through drop box; and
• At Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St. for a drop-off available on Election Day ONLY.
The deadline to return an absentee ballot is 8 p.m. on Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.