City of Sun Prairie Engineering Director Tom Veith said that the city plans to close portions of West Main Street on Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Veith said West Main Street between South Legacy Way and South City Station Drive will be closed to finalize construction as part of the Fox Point North subdivision. West Main Street is planned to be re-opened by Wednesday morning, Oct. 9.
The city detour uses South Legacy Way, Hazelnut Trail and South City Station Drive for vehicles to bypass the construction.
Questions should be directed to Veith at the City Engineering Department at 608-825-1170.
