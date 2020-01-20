MADISON (AP) — The man who was fatally shot at a Madison apartment over the weekend was apparently targeted by the person who killed him, according to investigators.
No motive or suspect have been identified. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office Monday identified the victim as 20-year-old Antonio Stidhum, of Chicago, Illinois.
Officers went to the scene Saturday afternoon after someone in the apartment building reported gunshots, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds. The victim was the only person in the apartment, DeSpain said.
The primary tenant of the apartment where the fatal shooting took place, a woman, has been cooperating with police, he said.
A couple of the gunshots strayed into an adjoining apartment that was occupied at the time, DeSpain said, but no one was injured.
