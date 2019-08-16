The American Red Cross is hoping an emergency plea, and an Aug. 23 blood drive in Sun Prairie, will result in more donations to help fill a critical need for blood.
The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, will host an emergency blood drive from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Community Room.
The Red Cross is urging eligible individuals to give now and is offering a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email for those who help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients by rolling up a sleeve to give by Aug. 29.
Donors planning to give blood at the Sun Prairie Public Library next week are encouraged to bring a friend, family member or co-worker along to save lives together. Individuals planning to donate blood can register in advance at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive then enter the ZIP Code of 53590 to see blood drives in Sun Prairie, including the Sun Prairie Public Library.
The American Red Cross says the need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in the community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most people will need blood in their lifetimes.
