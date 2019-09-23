MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate who last week announced he is running for Congress is raising the possibility of cutting taxes next year.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in an interview broadcast Sunday on WISN-TV that he thinks the Legislature will be able to cut taxes next year. He says the Legislature could tap some of about $750 million in one-time additional tax revenue the state is projected to collect.
Fitzgerald made the comments just days after he launched his bid for Congress in the heavily Republican 5th Congressional District, which includes conservative northern and western Milwaukee suburbs.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in May when the projection for additional revenue was first made that most of it should be kept in reserves in case of an economic downturn.
