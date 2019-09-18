While celebrating the 2019 recipient October 25, 2019, Sun Prairie High School is currently seeking nominations for the 2020 Wall of Success recipient.
Each year, the “Wall of Success” program honors an outstanding graduate of Sun Prairie High School. By honoring distinguished graduates, the Sun Prairie Area School District seeks to identify and honor models of success for SPASD students to admire and emulate.
The program demonstrates to students the relationship between the education they receive at Sun Prairie High School and success in life. Nominees must be graduates of Sun Prairie High School.
To nominate a Sun Prairie graduate for the Wall of Success Award, please fill out the nomination form at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sKSWi0nq8rgvwnvglCkvm1hpEajw_29i/view or contact Andrea Omeja at Sun Prairie High School by phone at 608-834-6717 or by email at abomeja@sunprairieschools.org .
Include a sentence or two about why the individual should be nominated. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 15, 2019.
All nominees will be asked to fill out a questionnaire. A final selection of the winner will be made by a committee of students, faculty, and community representatives.
The recipient will be honored at an assembly at Sun Prairie High School in the Fall of 2020. This person will have his or her picture and a plaque placed on our Wall of Success. The students will have the opportunity to interact with the recipient of this award.
Past award recipients include:
Dr. Gwen Fisher Scott, Tom Loftus, Casey Scheurrell, Michael Lehman, Richard Fisher, Chris Kerwin, Cynthia Russell, Kym Husom, Michael Wherely, Alan Rademacher, Steve Sveum, Robert Hauge, Steve Miller, Natalie Buster, John List, Karen (Zust) Murphy, George Maurer, Stopher Bartol, Patrick Anhalt, Gary Hebl, Scott Auby, Andrew Konkle, Kaitlin (Walters) Walsh, and John Sheehan (2019 recipient).
