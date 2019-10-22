Authorities looking for help to locate missing Dane County woman

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office are working with surrounding counties and Wisconsin’s Department of Criminal Investigation, to locate 24-year-old Annastasia Evans. Evans was last seen on May 4, 2019, and was traveling in a cream-colored full-size sedan. She is 5 ft. 5 inches tall, 120 pounds.
Investigators have identified several areas of interest outside of Dane County that include Sauk, Columbia, Adams, Marquette, Jefferson, Dodge and Waushara Counties. Law enforcement has spent several days searching remote areas in some of these counties.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking rural property owners and those who frequent public lands, like hunters and hikers, to be watchful for anything out of the ordinary. Evans carried several bags or duffels containing her clothing and other personal belongings. Additional items of interest would be a yellow dress, cell phone, make-up and identification.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.
