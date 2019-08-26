The City of Sun Prairie is hoping to lure in employees for hard-to-fill positions by offering them paid training and more money.
It’s difficult to find employees with specialized skills, city officials say.
Last year, the city had a wastewater technician position vacant for eight months because it couldn’t find a qualified candidate. City Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik said the city ended up filling the spot with an employee from a recently-closed Madison large-scale bakery operations.
The city plans to offer wastewater technicians a boost in pay and also foot the bill to get advanced certifications. Sukenik estimated training costs between $750-850 a year per employee. Employees who earn advanced certification could increase their pay $1-2 per hour.
The Personnel Committee OK’d the plan at its Aug. 20 meeting. If approved by the city council, the incentive would go in effect Jan. 1.
Personnel Committee member and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker approved of the proposal but questioned if it favored specific departments. Sukenik said she works with department heads to see if training and incentives would help attract candidates and retain current employees.
Earlier this year the city started to offer paid training for its building inspectors to get additional master electrician, master plumber, and code official certifications. Employees who completed the course work received a pay bump.
It’s a financial investment, Sukenik said, that benefits the community because building inspectors with multiple certifications can provide better service. And instead of just a wage increase, Sukenik said it would motivate employees to get additional certification in other skills.
Sukenik said there is the risk that once an employee gets city-paid training, they may leave for another job, but the pay increase should deter that.
“We need to make sure that pay is equivalent, so our knowledge is not walking out the door,” Sukenik said at the Aug. 20 Personnel Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.